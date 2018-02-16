Highline College under lockdown for reports of shots fired

Highline Community College in Des Moines is under lockdown for the report of gunfire on campus.

There are no known victims, according to South King Fire.

The college said on their Facebook page that police are responding and are telling people not to come to campus if they are on the way. "Students and staff, please remain away from campus until further notice," a message on their website reads.

Multiple police agencies along with the Washington State Patrol are on scene. Southbound Pacific Highway S. between 240th and Kent Des Moines Road is shutdown while police investigate.

Families that are looking for information or need a location to go are being directed to the northwest corner of the Lowes parking lot, the Renton Police Department said in a tweet.

Renton PD and multiple agencies assisting at Highline Comm College for reports of "shots fired", nothing confirmed yet. /sh pic.twitter.com/JdpDORCXTB — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) February 16, 2018

Developing: We just arrived at Highline College where police are responding to reports of shots fired. pic.twitter.com/8E7gpBj2Bs — Alex Rozier (@AlexRozierK5) February 16, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available. Avoid the area.



