Highway markers to describe churches, schools, NASCAR driver

vdot highway signs.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A stock car racer whose career took him from delivering moonshine in the Blue Ridge Mountains to being inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame will be commemorated with a new historical highway marker in Virginia.



The marker for Curtis Morton Turner is among a dozen new highway markers authorized this month by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources.



Other new markers will describe the historical significance of two African-American churches in northern Virginia, early 20th-century schools built for non-white students during segregation, World War II-era ordnance production and a Tuskegee airman who was inducted into the Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame.



The historical highway marker program began in 1927 with installation of the first markers along U.S. Route 1. There are now more than 2,500 official state markers.

© 2017 Associated Press