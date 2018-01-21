Hijab-wearing model Amena Khan stands out in L'Oréal Paris' new hair campaign

Amena Khan posted this picture to her Instagram account, Oct. 9, 2017. (Photo: @amenaofficial/Instagram)

(ABC) -- Meet Amena Khan.

She's the hijab-wearing Muslim woman turning heads in L’Oréal Paris' new hair campaign, Elvive.

And although she didn't begin wearing a hijab, or scarf, on her head until she was in her 20s, according to British Vogue, Khan said she's thrilled to part of the multimedia campaign.

Khan called it "a game changing new campaign!!!"

"So... lately I’ve had a complex relationship with my hair feeling lacklustre," she continued in a post on Instagram. "When I take off my scarf, I want my hair to be more radiant - don’t we all?" Khan added that she's "so excited and incredibly proud to" be part of the campaign. Muslim Woman Wears Hijab in Minnesota Beauty Pageant First hijab-wearing Barbie based on Olympian Ibtihaj Muhammad debuts Khan said in an interview with British Vogue that she's not only excited to be part of the campaign, but thrilled L’Oréal Paris thought to be more representative in their advertisements.

Amena Khan posted this image to her Instagram account, Dec. 8, 2017. (Photo: @amenaofficial/Instagram)

"I didn’t start wearing a headscarf until I was in my 20s, but even prior to that I didn’t see anyone I could relate to in the media," she said in the magazine.

The beauty and lifestyle influencer added, "I think seeing a campaign like this would have given me more of a sense of belonging. I trusted L’Oréal that they would communicate the message well. If the message is authentic and the voice behind it is authentic, you can’t deny what’s being said."

ABC News reached out to Khan and L’Oréal Paris for comment, but didn't immediately hear back.

