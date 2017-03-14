HIRE Peninsula to host more than 100 employers at career fair

Newspaper Job Application Advertisement (Photo: audio-science)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- More than 100 employers are expected to be at the HIRE Peninsula career fair, Thursday, March 16.

The career fair is a joint effort between ECPI University, Virginia Employment Commission, Peninsula Worklink, RMC Events, and Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce.

The hiring event will be held at the Marriott City Center, located at 740 Town Center Dr. It will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 3 p.m.

The first hour of the event will be reserved for Veteran and Military job seekers.

More than 100 employers are expected to be onsite. They will be conducting interviews, and providing job search assistance.

A computer room will be set up so applicants may apply for jobs online.

This event is free and open to the public.

Prospective applicants are asked to register online here.

Employers who are interested in attending may register online here.

For more information, contact the Newport News Campus Director of Career Services Candice Sayre at (757) 838-9191, or email her at csayre@ecpi.edu.

