Historic post office becomes multiuse venue

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A historic post office in downtown Hampton has found a new purpose as a multipurpose venue after months of renovation.

"It was built in 1914 and it was Hampton's only post office," said Kelsey Leeper, the venue manager.

The building along East Queen Street in downtown Hampton has always been unique.

"There's nothing like this around here," she said.

It's a trait that has followed this building through the decades, once the hub for mail.

"We're actually hosting a fashion show here, a prom, and any kind of reunions," Leeper told 13News Now.

Now, things have changed.

"That idea has kind of snowballed into this grand adventure that we now find yourself in and now we have a gorgeous event venue," said Leeper.

In 2013, M2 Pictures and Metro Productions bought the building, turning it into a film studio.

A few months ago, it was renovated into a venue and is now ran by The Postman LLC.

"We have almost 36 events in the books and the building's not even done," said Leeper.

The renovations have brought new aspects, but also kept many of the original designs, such as the brick, beams, and some hardwood floors.

"It's looking like a good future for not only the building but downtown Hampton as well because we hope to bring prosperity to our vendors as well," said Leeper.

To learn more or book the venue, visit here.

