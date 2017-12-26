Holiday hustle and bustle after Christmas in Hampton Roads

A shopper walks with her purcheses along the main shopping street Oxford Street in London, on December 20, 2017. Shoppers crowded Oxford Street, a main shopping high street in London, less than a week before Christmas. (Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) - Christmas is over but the holidays are still alive in Hampton Roads.

As the countdown to New Year's Eve begins, people are back at the malls returning unwanted presents and cashing in gift cards.

"I got the wrong size, so I had to go get a different size," said Kyree Blackledge.

Clay Kilgore traveled from Yorktown just to shop at the store, Lush, at the McArthur Center.

Kilgore said, "This is it, there is one in Richmond and I was willing to go there but this is closer."

Kilgore said he and his wife waited in line for about an hour and a half early Tuesday morning.

"I got here just before nine and the line was wrapped around the stairs and we've been here the whole time." Kilgore said.

Other shoppers also braved the wait Tuesday, trying to find a parking space.

"It took me 15-20 to find a spot, one guy skirted out. He's the real MVP," explained customer Peter Clotter.

Shoppers say the sales are well worth the wait.

"Its 's just so much cheaper that way. It's nice to get it before Christmas but you can get much cheaper after," explained customer Katlyn Baxley.

