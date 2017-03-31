Homes damaged, power lost during storm

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- The storm Friday night knocked out power to about 200 Dominion Power customers in the Grassfield area in Chesapeake, according to the outage map on Dominion Power's website.

Around 9:00 p.m., the power was restored to a neighborhood near Cedar Road and Cheslie Arch.

People who live there said their power went out around 5:30 p.m.

Melissa and Matt Colmer were home when the storm rolled through.

"I heard a really loud boom and a loud noise," said Melissa.

What the Colmer family heard wasn't just the storm.

"I walked outside and the first thing I saw was the trampoline in the power lines," Matt told 13News Now.

The wind blew their trampoline straight off the ground and into the power lines, knocking power out to neighbors.

But this, for the Colmer family, was just the beginning.

"We have the fiber boarding on the side of the house and this is probably the biggest part," Matt said, as he showed 13News Now the damage.

Matt pointed out the fence in his backyard the wind ripped apart and to damage at his neighbor's house.

Despite the damage, the Colmers were thankful.

"I hugged my kids. The house is standing. We're all safe. All this is whatever. Glad it wasn't worse," said Melissa.

