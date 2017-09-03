Homicide investigation underway, one dead in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk police are investigating the death of a man in Ocean View Sunday morning.

According to authorities, around 5:50 a.m. dispatchers received a call for a person with an unknown problem at the 2100 block of Pretty Lake Avenue.

Once on the scene, police found an adult male lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

His death has been classified as an active homicide investigation.

The man's identity has not been released, and detectives have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

