Honey Bee Festival at Norfolk Botanical Garden

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk Botanical Garden and the Beekeepers Guild of Southeast Virginia are hosting the 7th annual Virginia Honey Bee Festival August 19.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. guests can experience the BUZZ for free with Garden admission.

Garden guests will enjoy children's activities, demonstrations, honey products and samples, pottery, jewelry, food trucks, and much more.

Guests will even be able to see the inside of a real bee hive.

Children dressed as bees will receive a free honey stick!

Garden admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and military, $10 for ages 3-17, and 2 and under are free.

