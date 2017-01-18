Housekeeper sentenced to prison after stealing $550,000 from elderly employer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A housekeeper was sentenced to 37 months in jail after she pled guilty to stealing more than $550,000 from her former employer, an elderly Williamsburg resident.

42-year-old Dana Morris pleaded guilty to engaging in a monetary transaction involving proceeds of unlawful activity and tax evasion in July 2016.

According to court documents, Morris used her position as a housekeeper and personal assistant to gain access to the victim's home and personal records.

For two years Morris stole and forged over 110 checks into her own checking account. She then spent all of the stolen money on rent, jewelry, and more than $440,000 of it was spent on retail and entertainment items.

In 2014, Morris and another person purchased a 2014 Hyundai Sonata Limited for $27,000. When the payment was due, Morris stole and forged three checks from her employer each with the amount of $7,500. She used the entire balance to pay for the new vehicle.

While Morris was stealing from her employer, she also failed to report the money on her taxes, underreporting her income. She then failed to file any tax returns in 2013 and 2014.

