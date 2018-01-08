How our local wildlife has been affected by the cold

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC)- It's been a cold winter so far in Hampton Roads and some of the animals in our region are having a hard time adapting to the colder temperatures.

Alison McNaughton veterinarian with The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center says some

animals have a hard time dealing with the below freezing temperatures.

Sea Turtles have an extremely difficult time adapting to the colder water temperatures.

McNaughton said, "If it drops too quickly or if it gets gets to a certain point. They could go further south but there's a variety of reasons why they may be here and they could be caught by surprise."

The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center has responded to 39 responses. 17 sea turtles were admitted to rehab.

"When they are cold stunned, they are very very ill animals. That is a very stressful thing for them to go through," said McNaughton.

McNaughton said if an animal does pass away due to the cold weather, usually it was ill in the first place making the conditions more stressful for it to survive in.

If you see an animal in distress, call the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center.

