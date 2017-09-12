How to avoid buying a car damaged in Hurricanes Harvey, Irma

Cars are seen flooded at a auto repair shop along Poplar Street, Sunday, May 14, 2006, in Gloucester, Mass. Gov. Mitt Romney declared a state of emergency due to heavy rain and flooding. (AP Photo/Lisa Poole) (Photo: WVEC)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- We've seen bad flooding in places hit by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey, but in the wake of that, some may look to take advantage of other by salvaging flooded cars and selling them to make a profit.

William Adams has been a mechanic for a little over 50 years and he said he has seen his share of cars with water damage.

"We don't mess with them and the insurance company will usually tow them in they have insurance," said Adams. "They're just not worth it."

Adams explained that these cars usually come with a laundry list of problems.

"Maybe 10% of the cars that get flooded get saved without trouble down the road," he said.

However, every car is different. Some, water can get up to the bumper and it'd be find but others, even just getting past the tires can do a lot of damage.

Adams said that potential buys should be wary about buying a used car within the next 6 months.

Flooding from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have destroyed cars in their paths and some of those cars end up being re-sold without a warning.

Adams said there are a few things you can do to protect yourself from ending up with a formerly flooded vehicle.

"Ask questions," explained Adams. "Have things checked over. Take it somewhere and have someone look it over and a get a second opinion."

He also said to research the title a little bit one a website like CarFax.

The best advice the trusted mechanic can give is to trust your instincts.

"Better be safe than sorry. If you have any doubts at all, stay away from it."

© 2017 WVEC-TV