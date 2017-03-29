Hugo the Hornet offers to help Thomas raise his grades

Hugo the Hornet came to the defense of Thomas after his dad told him to pick up his grades. (Photo: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Don’t worry, Thomas, Hugo has your back.

Just days after a dad was spotted at the Hornets-Cavaliers game with a sign telling his son Thomas to improve his grades, the Hornets’ mascot came to the kid’s rescue.

During Tuesday’s home game against Milwaukee, Hugo the Hornet was captured holding a sign of his own.

“Thomas, when is your next report card? Call me. I can help. Love, Hugo.”

But that wasn't the only sign Hugo had for Thomas.

We’re not quite sure how Thomas’ father will feel about Hugo’s “help,” but if nothing else, Thomas knows he has Buzz City on his side.

After all, Hugo has connections. Including the GOAT, Michael Jordan, who just happens to own the Hornets.

