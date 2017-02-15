Hundreds of parents of transgender children send letter to Pres. Trump

Following the Department of Justice's decision to withdraw a request that protects transgender students from school discrimination, a letter from parents of transgender youths has made it to President Trump's desk pleading his administration to fully enforce a federal civil rights law.

Nearly 800 parents, including the mother of Gloucester County student Gavin Grimm, signed a letter written by the Human Rights Campaign condemning the decision carried out by the newly-appointed U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

READ MORE: Supreme Court to hear Gavin Grimm case in March

The decision in question was to drop the request to partially halt an order against the Obama administration's protections over transgender students, which also assures they can use the restroom consistent with their gender identity.

This allows that nationwide order to continue.

Parents in 45 states and Washington D.C. signed the letter asking the president to pursue any opportunity that protects transgender children.

You can read the letter below:

Parents of Transgender students send letter to Pres. Trump by 13News Now on Scribd

Withdrawal of motion for partial stay pending appeal and joint motion to cancel oral argument by 13News Now on Scribd

(© 2017 WVEC)