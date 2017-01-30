Hundreds to gather in Norfolk to protest immigration ban

(WVEC) -- Hundreds are continuing to gather in downtown Norfolk tonight to protest Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

Michelle Sanderson, President of Virginia Beach Young Democrats, said she felt compelled to organize the rally.

“We felt that it was imperative to speak out to support our Muslim brothers and sisters,” said Sanderson. “To basically stand up and speak for the principles that America was founded on.”

Since Donald Trump signed the executive order on Friday, anyone from the seven countries, including students, green card holders, refugees and visitors were detained at airports or blocked from entering the United States. This weekend, protests took place at airports across the country.

Vice Chairman of the Virginia Beach Young Republicans Scott Presler says Trump’s policy puts American safety first.

“People have been detained but as soon as they are properly vetted to make sure that they are not posing a threat to our country, they are released and that shows the process is working,” Presler said.

Presler said the ban is not targeting Muslims because there are other Muslim majority countries that are not included in the ban.

“I’m just here to support and show solidarity with the Muslim community and also immigrants throughout the world, said Secretary of Hampton Roads Young Democrats Ryan Jackson. “We don’t want to be biased or discriminatory against anyone who’s trying to start a new life in America.”

