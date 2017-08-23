Huntington Ingalls Industries selected to repair USS Fitzgerald

The destroyer Fitzgerald in dry dock in Yokosuka, Japan. (Photo: U.S. Navy, Getty Images)

(WVEC) -- When the USS Fitzgerald returns to the United States Huntington Ingalls Industries's Ingalls Shipyard division has been selected to repair the missile destroyer.

The ship will be brought to Ingalls’ facilities in Pascagoula, Mississippi for the repairs.

“Ingalls and all of its employees regret the tragic circumstances that will bring the ship to Pascagoula,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias, “but it is an honor and a privilege to work with the Navy to return the ship to the fleet in the shortest time possible.”

Ingalls has a history of repairing damaged Navy ships, including the frigate USS Stark and USS Cole, a guided missile destroyer in the same class as Fitzgerald.

