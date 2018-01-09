I-64 HOV lanes turn into tolled 64 Express Lanes

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) – On Wednesday starting at 5am, VDOT will start tolling on the I-64 Express Lanes in Norfolk during peak driving times.



VDOT is converting 8.4 miles of HOV-2+ lanes to Express Lanes between the I-64, I-264 Interchange and I-564.

When the lanes launch, variable tolling of the 64 Express Lanes will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. westbound and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. eastbound Monday through Friday.

Drivers wishing to drive in the 64 Express Lanes during operating hours must have a registered E-ZPass or E-ZPass Flex transponder. The E-Z Pass Flex Transponder can be switched to HOV mode and allows drive with 2+ occupants to drive in the 64 Express Lanes for free. Motorcyclist also ride in the express lanes for free.

Paula Miller with VDOT said their goal is to move more people.

"We are trying to move people. We are giving them choices and this is another travel choice. If you want to have reliable travel time these express lanes are going to give you that option," said Miller.

VDOT said there will be two regulatory signs announcing where the lanes begin and two pricing signs announcing the toll rate at the time, before a motorist commits to using the lanes.

Outside the tolling hours, the 64 Express Lanes will remain free and open to all motorists with no E-ZPass or HOV requirements in effect.

© 2018 WVEC-TV