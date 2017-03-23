'I loved this dog. She needed me' says owner of dog buried at beach

(Photo: Provided by family)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WVEC) – A man who shot and killed his dog then buried her on the Oceanfront is facing animal abuse charges, but he says police have it wrong.

For 15 years, Michael Whalen said Allie was his closest companion, but Cushing’s disease caused hardship towards the end.

Allie would have seizures as a result and one night in February, the worst one came.

“It required my full attention to keep her airway open, to keep her from aspirating her vomit, to keep her from laying in her poop,” said Whalen.

Whalen told 13News Now that the sight was too painful to witness, so he shot her.

"I told myself I have a small handgun and I thought this will be painless, instantaneous," Whalen said. "And then I just broke down, it was the most emotional thing I've ever done."

Whalen then buried Allie at the 85th street beach and a resident found her, according to police. Authorities charged Whalen with burying trash, as well, after hearing Whalen’s side.

“I gave my full testimony of what happened ‘This is what happened folks, I didn’t do anything wrong here and you’ve got to know the truth`,” Whalen said.

Whalen is speaking out because he wants to set the record straight.

He has a court date in June and hopes his case will shed light on euthanasia rights.

“If your animal needs you, you gotta be there for her. You have a duty and obligation. I loved this dog. She needed me,” Whalen said.

