WVEC
Close

Imprisoned Warmbier leaves North Korea, NBA Rodman arrives

Associated Press , WVEC 11:53 AM. EDT June 13, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts on Tuesday.

Tillerson says that Warmbier is on his way back to the U.S. to be re-united with his family.

Warmbier's parents say he is on his way home but is in a coma.

Tillerson said in a statement that the State Department secured Warmbier's release at the direction of President Donald Trump. The State Department continues discussing three other detained Americans with North Korea.

Warmbier is a University of Virginia student from suburban Cincinnati. He was sentenced in March 2016 after a televised tearful public confession to trying to steal a propaganda banner.

The announcement of Warmbier's release comes as former NBA player Dennis Rodman is paying a return visit to North Korea.

Rodman says he hopes his trip will "open a door" for U.S. President Trump.

Rodman's arrival in Pyongyand on Tuesday was relatively low-key and his schedule remains a mystery.

His stay is expected to last until Saturday.

© 2017 Associated Press

WVEC

Parents say U.S. student released from North Korea is in coma

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories