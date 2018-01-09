Indiana man cited after loaded handgun found at checkpoint

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Transportation Security Administration says an Indiana man has been cited after officers found a loaded handgun in his bag at a North Carolina airport checkpoint.



A news release says the man was at a checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday when a loaded Glock Model 42 .380 caliber pistol was detected on the x-ray machine.



The TSA officer contacted the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, which responded to the checkpoint. The passenger was questioned and cited for carrying a weapon on airport property.



It's the third time TSA officers have detected firearms at Charlotte Douglas checkpoints in 2018. Last year. TSA found 68 firearms at the airport checkpoints.

