Injured bald eagle in Virginia Beach died

On September 1, an adult male bald eagle was hit by a vehicle in Virginia Beach. (Photo: The Wildlife Center of Virginia)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The bald eagle that was hit by a car last week in Virginia Beach died of his injuries on Saturday.

HK was hit by a car at Honey Bee Golf Course and was being treated at the Wildlife Center of Virginia. He underwent surgery on September 5 for a fractured right leg.

The bird, also known as #17-2257, was not making any improvements despite warm compresses, salt bath soaks, physical therapy, and laser therapy.

According to the Wildlife Center, HK's condition deteriorated so much over the past few days HK had to be taken into surgery Saturday afternoon. The procedure, fasciotomy, was to release tension and pressure in the right leg.

He died under anesthesia. Doctors attempted CPR for several minutes, but HK could not be revived.

Veterinarians are expected to do a necropsy on Sunday or Monday to see if they can determine more about HK's injuries.

