Injury rate down significantly at Virginia shipyards

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Recent years have been tough for local shipyard workers, with layoffs and worries about federal budgets. But now, there is some very good news.

A few decades ago, the chances of getting hurt at work were significantly higher than they are now.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, local shipbuilding and ship repair injury incident rates have declined tremendously.

In 1995, more than 32 out of 100 workers got hurt at work in a year's time. By 2015, that number was down to 5.8 out of every one hundred.

Local shipyards have joined forces with OSHA to focus on safety in the only such maritime partnership in the nation. They've come a long way, but, they say they're not done.

"That's great, but what we really want to strive for is zero," said Stan Dutko, Jr, OSHA Area Director. "We want everybody to go to work in the morning, go home the same way at the end of the day."

And that's just what shipyard management wants, says Dave Thomas, chairman of the Virginia Ship Repair Association, and, vice president and CEO of BAE Systems Norfolk.

"The bottom line is we all want to have a safe place to work, that our employees leave every day from work and go home to their families," he said.

And as excited as Thomas is about the improving safety rate, he is equally upbeat about the what the future holds financially, with President Donald Trump's recent pledge to boost military spending, and, to expand the Navy fleet to 350 ships.

"Very glad to hear that." he said. "To get to that number, you have to maintain and modernize he ones you have and build new ones. So the Hampton Roads community and the Virginia Ship Repair Association are here to support that,."

Last week, aboard the aircraft carrier Gerald R Ford at Newport News Shipbuilding, Trump promised, "one of the greatest military buildups in American history."

The administration has put the number at an additional $54 billion. It remains to be seen exactly how many of those dollars would end up here.

