Inmate found dead inside cell at Hampton Roads Regional Jail

The Hampton Roads Regional Jail in Portsmouth (Photo: Laura Geller, 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Authorities are investigating after an inmate was found dead at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail early Sunday.

In a news release, officials at the jail said the inmate, Jakim Funderburk, was found unresponsive around 12:33 a.m. by a jail officer conducting a security check. Funderburk had reportedly hanged himself, jail officials said.

Jail officers entered Funderburk's cell and administered CPR until paramedics arrived. He was pronounced dead by paramedics around 1:29 a.m.

Jail officials said the Portsmouth Police Department was immediately contacted and is conducting an investigation. In addition, the Hampton Roads Regional Jail will be conducting an investigation.

Funderburk had been in the custody of the Hampton Roads Regional Jail since Dec. 9, 2016 without bond on several charges, including armed burglary, two counts of robbery, one count of conspiracy, abduction, malicious assault and five counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

