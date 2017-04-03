Insurance adjusters give tips on dealing with tornado damage

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- It's been three days since an EF1 tornado hit over two hundred homes in Virginia Beach. Monday morning, dozens of insurance adjusters made their way to the Rock Creek neighborhood.

Adjusters told 13News Now that they are busy, and it's going to take days to see everyone.

Juan Reynolds said he still can't believe a tornado came straight through his neighborhood..

"Everyone came out here like what happened," said Reynolds. "This does not happen here. Who do we call for this?"

He immediately called his insurance. They promised to send an adjuster out, but days later they still haven't come.

"You're kind of like sitting and waiting," said Reynolds.

He told us he is not moving anything so he can show his insurance company how much damage was actually done to his home.

Reynolds explained, "Time is the number one thing. When are we going to see results."

13News Now reached out to a local public adjuster, Perry Kiriakos. He represents homeowners and makes sure insurance companies properly pay for what repairs are needed.

"Let's look at what needs to be taken care of with the sense of rebuilding the structure. Is there wet institution behind that wall? Does that cabinet need replaced," explained Kiriakos

He says after they come out and evaluate your home, make sure you pick a reliable contractor and always ask if they need the money up front, or if they will take payments.

"I would recommend to get an insurance loss contractors that is my opinion because it would be very helpful for that contractor if he finds more damage he can have that discussion with the insurance company..

Many insurance adjusters say if they haven't came out to look at the damage yet, try to leave things they way they are, because it gives them a better idea of all the damage done.

