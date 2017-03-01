13News Now Investigates: Are you covered?

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- If you're in an accident with someone who doesn't have insurance, a little known stipulation in Virginia law could cause you financial heartache. 13News Now has uncovered a quick and cheap fix that could save you thousands of dollars in the long run.

Getting into a car accident is bad enough; there are the injuries and possible property damage. Experts want you to think of another issue: what happens if the person who hits you doesn't have insurance? How will you be able to cover the expenses?

The Virginia law at issue deals with uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage. If someone hits you or causes an accident and that driver doesn't have insurance or doesn't have enough insurance, your policy covers your losses and expenses. It means you wouldn't have to pay out of pocket for medical bills that could skyrocket into the hundreds of thousands.

The way Virginia law is written, you're only required to have a minimum $25,000 of coverage. But one Chesapeake man's story shows most of the time, that just isn't enough.

“It was a stark reminder you can't rely on somebody else to have the appropriate amount of insurance that's going to take care of you,” Chip Hilborn explained. “You've got to try to cover yourself.”

