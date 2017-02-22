The people who protect you, now need to be protected.

Cancer rates for firefighters are higher than in the general population. Now, some local departments are trying to figure out how to battle more than fires.

Firefighters run toward the danger when everyone else runs away. They save homes from flames, rescue pets and loved ones in emergencies and race into burning buildings.

You've probably seen them on fire scenes in special clothing; it's called turnout gear. The material is supposed to protect firefighters from flames and heat, but it also can cause them harm. The fabric absorbs carcinogens that can expose firefighters to dangers other than fires.

Now, fire departments in our area are being proactive. Many have secured special equipment specifically made to remove carcinogens from firefighters' gear.

“Our goal is to reduce carcinogen exposure as much as possible to keep our firefighters as healthy as possible,” Virginia Beach Fire Battalion Chief Deborah Gaudet explained. “Part of that is using the extractors, cleaning your gear, keeping clean gear and reducing your carcinogen exposure as much as possible.”

The machines are very expensive. Thursday on 13News Now at 6, we're looking into which fire departments have the equipment to protect those who protect you and where they're getting the money to do so.

