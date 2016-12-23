President Obama signs the Fairness for Veterans Act

WASHINGTON -- Today, President Obama signed the National Defense Authorization Act, which includes the Fairness for Veterans Amendment. It aims to give our military veterans the medical treatment they deserve.

The act passed Congress after a significant, nationwide effort to raise awareness. Our team – made up of journalists and local news stations across TEGNA Media – produced and distributed Charlie Foxtrot, an original investigation that exposed a gap in veteran mental health care that affected thousands of service members.

You took action by watching and then signing the Mission Charlie Foxtrot Petition, supporting Fairness for Veterans.

We brought some of the veterans featured in Charlie Foxtrot to Washington, D.C. to speak at the U.S. Capitol.

During our visit, we delivered your signatures to lawmakers.

Three days later, Congress passed the Fairness for Veterans Act. One of the veterans traveling with us was Nicolas Jackson, who has a special message for you below.

