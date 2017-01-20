Isle of Wight County deputy involved in crash on James River Bridge

(Photo: VDOT)

​NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Authorities tell us a deputy was involved in one of three separate crashes that blocked several lanes of the James River Bridge Friday morning.

VDOT first tweeted about the accident at 6:20 a.m.

Authorities tell us the deputy was responding to another crash on the northbound side near the draw of the bridge.

He activated his emergency equipment lights, then drove to a place at the bridge to make a U-turn and head south.

Before he could make a U-turn southbound, another vehicle hit him from behind.

That became the second crash on the northbound side.

The deputy has been transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center for evaluation.

There's no word yet on if any injuries occurred in each of the accidents.

