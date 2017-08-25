'It Takes a Village' back to school event in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- "It Takes a Village" to raise a child, and this Back 2 School event in Hampton is reaching out to help.

Greater Emmanuel Temple COGIC and GET Empowered CDC are offering free school supplies, haircuts, and backpacks from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Boo Williams Sportsplex.

On August 27, the first 100 boys and 100 girls aged K-12 will be able to get a free haircut/ style before schools starts.

Free school supplies, like backpacks, will also be available on a first come, first serve basis.

Other services like healthcare sign up, voter registration, and vendors will be at the event.

