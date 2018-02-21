Classes resume at Jackson schools after 7th grader shoots himself in bathroom

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Classes are back in session Wednesday at Jackson Local Schools one day after a 7th grade boy shot himself in a bathroom at Jackson Memorial School.

The district will have a counseling and mental health team available to support our students and staff in all school buildings.

Jackson Local Schools is also partnering with the Jackson Township Police Department for additional law enforcement personnel present in all school buildings.

The 7th grade student was hospitalized after shooting himself. The middle school and high school were placed on lockdown and bomb squad dogs swept the building. No details on the student's condition have been released.

Authorities say he had "distractionary devices" in his backpack.

