James City Co. hotel robbed twice in four days

JAMES CITY CO., Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating two robberies of the Quality Inn & Suites that happened four days apart.

Both robberies occurred at the Quality Inn & Suites on Richmond Rd.

The first robbery happened around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 11. When officials arrived on scene they learned that a white man between 20-30 years old had entered the hotel and approached the clerk. He implied that he had a gun and demanded money. Once he had the cash, he ran away.

The suspect in this robbery is described as a white man with blue eyes and a slender build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray pants, and a black mask.

The second robbery happened around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday.

When officials arrived at the hotel they learned that a light-skinned, or mixed race, man entered the business wearing a white cloth-like material, possibly a t-shirt, wrapped around his face. He demanded money, and then ran away with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect in this robbery is described as being between 20-30 years old. He was last seen wearing a dark green work style jacket and work gloves.

No one was injured in either robbery.

There is currently no surveillance footage of either suspect.

Officers are investigating whether or not these incidents are related.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

