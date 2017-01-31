James City Co. man pleads guilty after 22,000 child porn images found on his computer

(Photo: KVUE)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A 69-year-old man pleaded guilty to child pornography charges, Tuesday.

According to court documents, a family member of Charles K. Young alerted the James City County Police that Young was in possession of child pornography in August of 2016. The family member, who was not named, provided officials with enough information that they were able to obtain a search warrant for Young's home.

Detectives seized multiple electronic devices from the home and a forensic examiner found over 22,000 images of child pornography. Young also admitted to officials that he had received a movie containing images of minor boys engaging in sexually explicit activity.

Young was indicted by a federal grand jury in November 2016. He faces a minimum of 5 years in prison, and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Young will be sentenced on May 17th.

