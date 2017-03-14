James City Co. Police to offer free gun safety classes

Close-Up of Gun on the Ground (Photo: Craig Berg / EyeEm)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Police will be offering a free gun safety course in April, May, and June.

Each class will cover basic safety, handling, storage, and laws related to carrying a concealed firearm.

There will be no hands-on training, and students will need to leave their weapons at home.

Those who wish to take the course will need to provide a "Document of Proof of Handgun Competency." This requirement is part of the VA Concealed Handgun Permit application process. Once the class is over, students will be given a certificate of attendance.

Pre-registration is required. You may register for:

All classes will be held at the Law Enforcement Center at 4600 Opportunity Way.

Attendees will be given free gunlocks from Project ChildSafe.

For more information, contact Master Officer Alan McDowell at (757) 603-6026.

If you are experiencing registration problems, call Stephanie Williams at (757) 259-5173.

