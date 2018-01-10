James City County home catches fire from unattended cooking

(Photo: f8grapher, f8grapher)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- A home in James City County caught fire after an occupant fell asleep while cooking on Wednesday.

Crews received a call around 4:40 p.m. about a structure fire in the 3200 block of Chickahominy Road.

The family's dog was trapped inside the home, but firefighters were able to rescue the pup unharmed.

The home sustained heavy damage and the American Red Cross is assisting the three household members.

The Fire Marshall determined the fire to be accidental in nature and caused by unattended cooking.

