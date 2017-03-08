James City County is looking for a volunteer to host upcoming series

Movie production digital clapper board (Photo: oatjo)

JAMES CITY CO., Va. (WVEC) -- Are you ready for your close up?

James City County is looking for an on-air personality to host their upcoming series. The series will air on JCC TV on Cox Cable, and it will be posted to YouTube as well as other social media.

The host would be a volunteer, this is not a paid position. They will need to have a flexible schedule, with availability between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

You must be over 18-years-old to volunteer.

Auditions for the position will be held on March 16 and 17.

To volunteer, email jccnews@jamescitycounty.gov, no later than March 13.

© 2017 WVEC-TV