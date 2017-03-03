WVEC
James City County officials investigate vandalism on county trails

Staff , WVEC 12:25 PM. EST March 03, 2017

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Officials are asking for help in curbing vandalism after incidents have been reported along the Greensprings Interpretive Trail and Virginia Capital Trail.

Park officials did not release the details on the vandalism or the extent of the damage done. 

Anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity is asked to report it immediately to the Park Ranger  by calling (757) 592-1665 or the James City County Police at (757) 566-0112. 

 

 

(© 2017 WVEC)


