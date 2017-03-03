James City County officials investigate vandalism on county trails

(Photo: James City County)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Officials are asking for help in curbing vandalism after incidents have been reported along the Greensprings Interpretive Trail and Virginia Capital Trail.

Park officials did not release the details on the vandalism or the extent of the damage done.

Anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity is asked to report it immediately to the Park Ranger by calling (757) 592-1665 or the James City County Police at (757) 566-0112.

