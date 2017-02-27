James City County working to improve drainage issues

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) – It’s a problem many people in James City County deal with, standing water.



County officials are working on potential drainage improvements in Grove, and this week, they're asking the community for input.



James City County Stormwater officials have heard residents’ concerns for years now.



They started a project last year to investigate the standing water problems in Grove.



Frances Geissler and Darryl Cook say many of the ditches in Grove are too small and some of the culverts aren't positioned correctly.



“Water backs up into the yards, driveways and cause problems for many people,” Geissler says.



Engineers did their study and came up with a list of problem areas and now it's time for the community to tell county leaders if they got it right.



“We want to make sure that what our engineers found is what residents think is the actual problem,” Geissler says.



“We want to work with community and make sure we have the right problems addressed,” Cook says.



One resident wants to be a part of the solution.



Glen Carter says whenever it rains in Grove, make sure you have your rain boots handy.



“I literally had a boat going from my mailbox to back yard that's how much water I had last summer, Carter says.



Carter recently joined James City County's Stormwater advisory committee, hoping to be a voice for Grove residents.



“I want to be a part of the change,” Carter says.



Construction won't start for another two years.



This week, they plan to take information to the community to make sure they've identified all the problem areas.



“If they think one area is a higher priority, then we will listen to that,” Geissler says.



There is a public meeting March 2nd at 6:30 at the Grove Community Park.



More information can be found here.

