Jermaine Dupri coming to Norfolk this summer

Jermaine Dupri (Photo: Provided by Live Nation Entertainment)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Grammy-winning producer, songwriter, recording artist, and reality TV star Jermaine Dupri will be coming to Norfolk this June.

Dupri will be coming to Chrysler Hall Thursday, June 1 as a part of his SoSoSummer 17 Tour.

Dupri introduced Kris Kross, the popular musical act of two 12-year-olds best known for wearing their pants backwards, in 1992. Their first song "Jump" soared to number 1 and remained there for 8 weeks. Dupri was only 19-years-old at the time and was labeled a wunderkind, super-producer.

Twenty-five years later, Dupri has discovered many others, including Usher, TLC, and Bow Wow.

Dupri will be be joined by the season 1 and 2 winners of the Lifetime hit series "The Rap Game," Miss Mulatto and Mani.

Tickets for the event will go on sale March 24 at 10 a.m. You may purchase tickets on the Live Nation website.

