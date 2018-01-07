JetBlue flight diverted back to Boston after 'unusual odor' detected on plane

A JetBlue Airways airbus A320 jet sits on the tarmac in this undated file photo. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A JetBlue flight leaving Logan International Airport in Boston early Saturday evening had to return after passengers and crew became "unwell" when they smelled an "unusual odor" early on in the flight, the airline said.

JetBlue flight 1095 departed from Boston at around 5 p.m., destined for Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, when it had to turn around after a foul odor caused passengers and crew members to feel ill, according to the airline's statement.

The airline confirmed that the odor incident occurred "shortly after departure" and that the crew "elected to return to Boston," where the plane landed around 6:30 p.m.

The flight was met by medical personnel, the airline said. No one was taken to the hospital, but a couple of passengers were evaluated for sickness at the gate, the Massachusetts Port Authority said.

