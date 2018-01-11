Julia Louis-Dreyfus marks her final day of chemotherapy

Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrives at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater, Sept. 17, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo: Steve Granitz/Getty Images)

Thursday marks Julia Louis-Dreyfus' final day of chemotherapy, she announced on social media.

The "Veep" star, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, shared a video to Instagram that her adult sons made for her to mark the occasion.

In the footage, the two men lip sync to the Michael Jackson hit song "Beat It."

"My beauty boys @henryhallmusic @charlie_hall made this for me today, my last day of chemotherapy," she captioned it. "Pretty swell, right? Ain’t they sweet?"

Louis-Dreyfus, 56, revealed last September that she was battling breast cancer. A representative for HBO, the network on which "Veep" airs, confirmed that the actress received her diagnosis the day after she won her record-tying eighth individual Emmy Award.

"1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," she wrote on social media at the time. "The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."

© 2018 ABC News