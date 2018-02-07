Juvenile injured after truck, dirt bike crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A truck and dirt bike crashed in Suffolk on Wednesday.
Officials were called to the scene in the 700 block of East Washington Street around 5:30 p.m.
According to police, the juvenile was riding a dirt bike when the two collided. The juvenile was treated for non-life threatening injuries and transported to a local hospital.
The truck driver was not injured.
The roadway was closed down for a short portion of time due to the accident.
Investigators are still trying to determine how the accident happened.
