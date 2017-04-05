Kaine says Gorsuch getting better treatmment than Garland did

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVEC) -- Republican leaders in the Senate have made it clear that Judge Neil Gorsuch will be confirmed to the Supreme Court, even if Democrats successfully block him.

This will require changing the Senate rules to eliminate the filibuster for Supreme Court nominations altogether.

You've probably heard this described as the "nuclear option."

Before it comes to that, today was all about the pre-vote floor debate. Democrat after Democrat stood up, and spoke against Gorsuch. Among them, Virginia's Tim Kaine.

Kaine said that Gorsuch has strong characteristics, as far as education and professional experience. But, that he has a problem with Gorsuch's judicial philosophy, saying that Gorsuch has been an activist on women's reproductive rights issues, and that is why he is voting no.

Kaine went on to say that Gorsuch is getting a better shake than President Obama's nominee for the Supreme Court, Merrick Garland.

"I'm so proud of my colleagues, Democratic and Republican" said Kaine. "Because in two months, Judge Gorsuch has enjoyed something that Merrick Garland didn't get in ten months. Judge Grorsuch has had meetings with virtually all senators. He's had a judiciary committee hearing. He's had a judiciary committee vote. He's getting floor debate. And he will get a floor vote. Those are the five things he's entitled to and he's getting all of them."

Kaine's speech was relatively short, compared to Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon. Merkley held forth on the Senate floor for more than 15 hours in protest of the nomination of Gorsuch. Merkley started last night, and ended at 10:15 this morning.

