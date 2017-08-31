Kansas City meets Virginia Beach in benefit barbecue competition

Roasted sliced barbecue pork ribs (Photo: Tatiana Volgutova)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A barbecue competition in October will benefit the family of a Navy SEAL who died and support the families of other fallen service members.

The inaugural Devon Grube Memorial BBQ Classic takes place October 6 to October 8 at the KOA Holiday Campground.

Grube was a highly-decorated Navy SEAL who died in December 2016 while he was kayaking off Cape Charles. He was a husband and father of three who, along with his family, called Virginia Beach home.

Twenty-four teams that are members of the Kansas City BBQ Association will compete for $10,000 in prizes. The teams come from across the country. Each one will bring its award-winning recipe for ribs, brisket, pork, and/or chicken.

People who attend the event will sample the barbecue offerings and score them.

Food trucks also will be part of the three-day benefit which features several musical performances.

