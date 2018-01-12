Kayaker rescues German Shepherd from icy river in Norfolk

(Photo: Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A man used his kayak to save a German Shepherd that was stuck in an ice-filled Lafayette River Friday.

An off-duty firefighter contacted Norfolk Fire-Rescue about the dog around 10 a.m. Crews went to Norway Place and Lafayette Boulevard and set up at someone's pier.

James Whitham, who took his kayak out into the river to rescue the dog, made his way to the pier with the dog. Emergency workers helped both out of the water.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue said the dog was about 50 yards from shore when the kayaker reached him. No one was certain how long the dog had been in the river, but an animal protection officer said people saw the dog running around the neighborhood for several days.

Officers took the dog to Raby Road Animal Protection for treatment.

