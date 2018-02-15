Large North Carolina school system to change sex ed classes

File image courtesy of Getty Images (Photo: Justin Pumfrey/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE N.C. (AP) - A large school system in North Carolina has voted to get rid of its sex education program, which some parents said was too graphic.



Media outlets reported the Cumberland County School Board voted Tuesday to ditch the "Get Real" sex education program it started in 2016 and return to a program it first used in 2009.



Parents complained about the "Get Real" program in October and acting superintendent Tim Kinlaw suspended the program while it was reviewed by a panel of teachers and parents. A committee recommended last week that the program be replaced.



Kelly Bullard of Wade said he didn't like the program because it stressed risk reduction instead of risk avoidance.



But Erin Stephens of Fayetteville said the sex education program should teach up-to-date and evidence-based information.



