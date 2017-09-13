Laskin Rd. widening project makes progress, city going after more state funding

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The project to remove feeder lanes and widen Laskin Road is making progress.

VDOT is almost finished with the design of the first phase which replaces the Laskin bridge and removes service roads from the bridge up to Republic Rd. The City is now in the process of going after more money from the state to fund the other phases of the project.

Every day more than 31,000 cars travel up and down Laskin Rd. For years the city has been trying to get rid of the feeder lanes and widen the road from four lanes to six in some sections and eight lanes in other sections.

"It is one of the busiest roads in the city," Transportation Division Manager Phillip Pullen said.

The Laskin bridge will also be replaced with the first phase.

"The bridge is failing. It needs to be replaced and it needs to be raised to combat flooding and sea level rise," Pullen said.

Not only is congestion an issue -- so is safety.

"We've seen multiple accidents. I know multiple people who won't even come around this area just because of the service roads," Assistant Manager at Taylor's Do it Center Josh Peeples said.

With the first phase fully funded, VDOT is almost finished with the design. The city is now in the process of aggressively going after more state funds to complete the project.

"There will still be other phases on each end that aren't funded yet. We're going after funding for those hard, and we're gonna try to get those funded so we can get rid of the feeder lanes altogether," Pullen said.

Construction for the first phase which includes replacing the bridge will begin in the fall of 2018. Pullen says it should take about three years to complete.

© 2017 WVEC-TV