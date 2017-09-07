Lawmaker: Name Trump park after Charlottesville victim

Donald J. Trump State Park sprawls over 282 acres atop Indian Hill in Putnam Valley, New York. (Photo: File photo by David McKay Wilson/The Journal News)

ALBANY, NY - The latest bill to strip President Donald Trump's name off a mostly dormant park in the Hudson Valley would instead name the land after the woman killed in Charlottesville last month.

Queens Assemblywoman Nily Rozic on Wednesday proposed renaming the 436 acres in Putnam and Westchester counties after Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old killed in a car attack while protesting a white nationalist rally.

Rozic's bill would remove the park's current name: the Donald J. Trump State Park, which its been known as since Trump donated the land in 2006.

"In New York, we continue standing by one another and calling out those who seek to divide us," Rozic, a Democrat, said in a statement. "This activism is not new -- it is embedded in our state's history and re-naming Donald J. Trump State Park would serve as a reminder of the transformative power it holds to carry us forward."

Various Democratic lawmakers have sought to rename the park, which was never fully developed in the recession-era days following Trump's donation.

But the re-naming efforts, which have not gained momentum in the Legislature, would face potential roadblocks.

A 2006 letter from Trump's attorney to the state laid out the terms of the donation, calling for Trump's name to be "prominently displayed" at each entrance to the property, which had to have a "name which includes Mr. Trump's name.

Per Trump's terms, his name remains at the entrances to the park, as well as on highway signs along the Taconic State Parkway. Earlier this year, a man was arrested and charged with stealing one of the park signs.

Whether the letter is legally enforceable, however, is another matter. The terms in the letter were not laid out in the actual deed transfer.

During his presidential campaign, Trump, a Republican, signaled he would fight any effort to remove his name from the property.

