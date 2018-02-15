LeBron James: '[Donald Trump] doesn't give a f--- about the people'

In advance of NBA All-Star Weekend, UNINTERRUPTED released a 16-plus minute video of ESPN's Cari Champion interviewing LeBron James and Kevin Durant during an Uber ride through downtown Akron.

And while much of the video -- which was filmed in January -- focuses on James and Durant's thoughts on basketball, the conversation also touches on politics, with James sharing some harsh words for President Donald Trump.

After Champion asked what it's like to be an athlete with a platform such as James' in today's political climate, the Cleveland Cavaliers megastar -- who has been critical of Trump in the past -- didn't hold back.

"The climate is hot. The No. 1 job in America, the appointed person is someone who doesn't understand the people. And really don't give a f--- about the people," James said.

The conversation then shifted toward perceived racist comments made by Trump, with James stating they weren't even surprising anymore.

"It's not even a surprise when he says something. It's like laughable," James said. "It's laughable and it's scary."

You can see the entire interview in the video below. James' comments regarding Trump begin at the 5:45 mark.

*WARNING: VIDEO FEATURES EXPLICIT LANGUAGE*

This, of course, isn't the first time James has spoken out about the country's commander-in-chief. In August, James took to Twitter to criticize Trump following his polarizing reaction to the racially charged riots in Charlottesville, Va. Weeks later, he referred to Trump as a "bum" for revoking a White House invite to the Golden State Warriors, which the team hadn't accepted.

Unlike other celebrities who have criticized him in the past, Trump has yet to publicly respond to any of James' statements.

Conversely, it isn't hard to see how James feels about the President of the United States.

"It's at a bad time," James said.

