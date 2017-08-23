Legal challenge to abortion regulations can proceed

Virginia State Flag. (Photo By Encyclopaedia Britannica/UIG Via Getty Images) (Photo: Encyclopaedia Britannica)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A judge has ruled that a legal challenge over the way Virginia did away with restrictive regulations for abortion centers can proceed.



Henrico Circuit Court Judge John Marshall ruled Monday that two of the four plaintiffs are affected by the regulations and have standing in the case.



The conservative Family Foundation filed the administrative appeal earlier this year, saying Gov. Terry McAuliffe's administration violated state law "a "desperate attempt to pay back the abortion industry."



The Board of Health voted to do away with hospital-style regulations for abortion clinics imposed by the General Assembly in 2011. The vote came after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down tough abortion restrictions in Texas.



Abortion-rights groups have said the appeal has no merit.

