Lesner Bridge construction could affect summer traffic

Rendering of the new Lesner Bridge in Va. Beach (Photo: City of Va. Beach)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WVEC) -- Carolyn Sturgill considers herself an expert when traveling the Lesner Bridge, which is currently under construction.

"It's been amusing sometimes and a little stressful as well," Sturgill said. "I think it's going to get a little hectic in the Summer and working in this area and on the roads all the time."

Sturgill is a pet sitter who takes Shore Drive and treks over the Lesner Bridge daily.

"I think when people see cones, they automatically lose their brains," said Sturgill. "You see some sudden breaking and stuff. "

"A lot of confusion from out-of-towers..not knowing which way the lanes are going...and some unforeseen stoppages.""

Sturgill and others are tired of the contraction, especially since tourist season is right around the corner. This upcoming Spring and Summer will be the first time the new span will be open to the public. The project has been underway for at least two years.

"Follow the advised speed limit and slow down as best as possible," said Rob Bennett, Project Engineer.

Bennett admits, work on the bridge is being schedule. Residents said they were told it would be done by June 2017.

"This kind of project is highly complex," said Bennett. "Instead of just using explosives to drop the whole bridge, what they're doing is saw cutting it...removing it in pieces and they're taking it out to be used as an in-shore reef. It's a better method for the environment."

Construction will go well into the Summer months, but Bennett said the span should be easier to navigate.

"Now, occasionally they'll close a lane to do some work." Bennett said. "They can do that through the Winter months, but they won't be allowed to do that during the Summer."

Construction will still be felt, though, said Bennett. He advises drivers to take safety precautions.

The whole project involved building a second bride carrying another lane of traffic. Traffic will not switch over until it's built early next year, Bennett said.

"Just have some patience getting through here and you'll get to the beach soon enough," said Sturgill.

Virginia Beach police increase patrols in the area during the summer, a spokesperson told 13News Now.

